Navi Mumbai: 16 Nigerians including 6 women held with drugs worth Rs 1.16 crore in Kharghar

On the eve of New Year, the Navi Mumbai police detained 16 Nigerian nationals with drugs worth Rs 1.16 crores from Kharghar on Saturday. Police said that the seized drugs were to be used for the New Year’s celebration and that’s why they had gathered at a flat in Kharghar.

Of the 16 Nigerian nationals, 10 are male and the remaining six are women.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police carried out a raid at a flat at sector 12 in Kharghar on Saturday afternoon and seized marijuana worth Rs 1.16 crores.

“We received information that suspicious activity was going on in the building.

"We came to know that Nigerian nationals were living in the building,” said an official from the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police. He added that around 12.30 pm, the raid was carried out.