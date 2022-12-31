Trial run of Central Park-Belapur Metro completed | FPJ

The trial run of Navi Mumbai Metro between Central Park and Belapur was conducted successfully by Maha Metro on Dec 30. The stretch falls under Phase 2 of Line 1. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has split Line 1 into two phases. The first is from Pendhar to Central Park and the second phase is from Central Park to Belapur. The Pendhar-Belapur trial run completed earlier. On Dec 9, the trial run between Central Park and Utsav Chowk was also conducted successfully.

CIDCO Vice-chairman and Managing Director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee tweeted on Friday morning, “Trial run of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Phase 2 from Central Park to Belapur to be held today. Phase 1 from Central Park to Pendhar has already received Railway Board approval.”

CIDCO, which is the planning agency, has received the Safety Commissioner’s nod for Pendhar to Central Park Phase in April 2022. Now, the work on the remaining stretch from Central Park to Belapur Terminal is underway, and a trial run was conducted for Phase 2. Line 1 is 11.1km long with 11 stations from Belapur to Pendhar.

Read Also Mumbai: Woman dies after wall collapses in Mulund

Last month, the Navi Mumbai Metro project received financial backing as it signed an agreement with the ICICI bank for a line credit of Rs500 crore, following which the financial closure process for Metro Line 1 was completed.

The estimated cost for Metro Line 1 is Rs3,400 crore, out of which Rs2,600 crore has already been infused by CIDCO, Rs500 crore is from ICICI Bank and the remaining will be CIDCO internal accruals.