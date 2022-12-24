Three Nigerians arrested in Thane with drugs and items worth ₹ 27,67,250

Three Nigerians arrested in Thane with drugs and items worth Rs 27,67,250 | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Thane Crime Branch Unit-5 on Saturday, December 24 succeeded in arresting three Nigerians for unlawful possession of narcotics. The police have seized drugs and items like mobiles, passport and visa of Nigeria worth ₹ 27,67,250 lakhs from them which includes 60 gm of Cocaine and 70 gm of Mephedrone commonly known as MD.

The three accused arrested are-- Obasi alias Mago Eugene Stanley (45) a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar district Praspar Okro Wachuku (44) a resident of Mira-Road and Sunday Boateng (25) a resident of Malad. The three accused, according to the FIR, were arrested at 1 am today from the Wagle Estate area opposite a popular shopping mall.

Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Thane Crime Branch Unit-5 said, "The three arrested accused planned to sell the narcotics but they were intercepted by the police and were arrested. They have been booked under Sections 8 (C), 21 (B) and 29 of the NDPS Act. As during the Christmas and New Year the demands for the drugs rise and the reason the Nigerians sell those drugs for the parties. We are investigating whether the three Nigerians had brought the drugs for sale for the New Year. We have also appealed to the concerned citizens to report about the sale of drugs in any parts of the Thane city to us on a priority basis."