Mira Road Clashes: MBVV Police Warn Social Media Group Admins Against Sharing Jokes & Videos Related to Violence | X

Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police (MBVV Police ) has issued a fresh note asking all group admins to take note that no forwards, jokes or videos related to clashes should be forwarded on social media to maintain communal harmony. Cops have warned the admins that they will take action against the group admins, if this order is violated, said MBVV Police in a statement.

Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police (MBVV Police ) has issued a note asking all group admins to take note that no forwards, jokes or videos related to clashes should be forwarded on social media to maintain communal harmony. Cops to take action against group admins, if this order… — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Bulldozer Action In Mira Road

This order comes a day after the local administration in Mira Road, where clashes broke out during the Ram temple Shobha Yatra, demolished "illegal" structures on Tuesday. At least two bulldozers were brought by the anti-encroachment wing of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which carried out the demolition drive against alleged illegal structures in Mira Road's Naya Nagar. Heavy police force was seen in the area during the demolition drive.

Amidst tight police security, the civic team led by deputy municipal commissioner Maruti Gaikwad started razing the illegal structures in the Hyderi Chowk area of Naya Nagar in Mira Road which is just a stone's throw away from the spot where the devotees who participated a rally were attacked by miscreants while also causing damage to vehicles bearing saffron flags with images of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple on the eve of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya late on Sunday night.

"So far 15 illegal structures have been pulled down, the drive to weed out the illegalities will continue," said a senior MBMC officer. The police personnel who had provided security cover to the demolition teams were also armed with tear gas handguns to combat any kind of resistance posed by locals.

One Arrested For Provoking People On Social Media

Police have arrested a person who was seen provoking people in a viral video on social media. Abu Shehma Shaikh was arrested section 153A, 505(2) of IPC & section 66c of IT Act at Naya Nagar Police Station regarding his Facebook Post.

In his viral video, Shaikh was heard saying, "This is not UP, this is Mumbai." He then goes on to make communal remarks which have landed him in trouble.

Mira Road Traitor threatening that this is Mumbai not UP, Don’t dare to come here, If you have dare, Show us.@MumbaiPolice @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde Why such tolerance?



Where are @mnsadhikrut? pic.twitter.com/YH8Yhx8JzC — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) January 22, 2024

Today, a total of 13 accused were presented before the Thane Court on Tuesday. Among them, four were minors, who were subsequently sent to the Juvenile Centre. Abu Shaikh, the individual associated with Facebook video, and the remaining eight accused were remanded to police custody for 2 and 5 days, respectively, as confirmed by a police official.

RAF, MSF & SRPF Deployed In The Area

Local police, Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, RAF (Rapid Action Force), MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) and SRPF have been deployed in the area.

DCP Jayant Bajbale added "Several videos of the clash between two communities in Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai went viral on social media. A video of a person named Abu Shaikh went viral where he was seen provoking people. The person who posted this video has been arrested and Mira Bhayander police have sought two days of custody." A scuffle broke out between two communities at Mira Road on the night of January 21.

Shrikant Pathak, Additional Commissioner of Police at Mira Bhayandar appealed to everyone to maintain peace in the area.

"We are investigating the incident. Action will be taken against the accused only. I appeal to everybody to maintain peace. The Police have taken timely action. We are investigating the entire matter by looking at the CCTV footage. There are small miscreants which still try to create nuisance," he said.