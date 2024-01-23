Mumbai Not UP! MBMC's Bulldozers Raze Illegal Structures To Ground In Mira Road After Ram Temple Eve Clashes (PHOTOS)

By: Suresh Golani | January 23, 2024
JCBs deployed by the anti-encroachment wing of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) pulled down illegally constructed structures, including makeshift shops and extensions, in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Suresh Golani
Amid tight police security, the civic team led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Maruti Gaikwad razed the illegal structures in the Hyderi Chowk area.
Suresh Golani
This area is just a stone's throw away from the spot where a scuffle had ensued between two communities on Sunday night.
Suresh Golani
This incident had caused damage to vehicles, some bearing saffron flags with images of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple on the eve of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
Suresh Golani
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, sharing details of the incident on X, made it clear that there will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands and attempts to disturb the law-and-order situation.
Suresh Golani
"So far, 15 illegal structures have been pulled down..”
Suresh Golani
“..the drive to weed out the illegalities will continue," said a senior MBMC officer.
Suresh Golani
The police personnel who had provided security cover to the demolition teams were also armed with tear gas handguns to combat any kind of resistance posed by locals.
Suresh Golani