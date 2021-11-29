Mira Road: 2 sub-inspectors held by ACB in graft case

Two police sub-inspectors posted at Mira Road police station have been caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday in an alleged graft case.

The accused officers have been identified as Govind Ekilwale and Prakash Kamble.

According to the ACB, Ekilwale was conducting enquiries into cheating allegations received by the police station against the complainant.

Ekilwale had demanded bribe from the complainant for allegedly not registering a criminal offence against him and arresting him, ACB claimed in a statement.

The complainant who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB and lodged a complaint in the matter.

"A trap was laid by the ACB at Mira Road on Monday, but Ekilwale had arrived at the spot in his private vehicle and took a bribe amount of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, handed it over to a private person associate Sukesh Kotian and they both fled. Ekilwale was later nabbed and his colleague officer Kamble too was caught in this case as he had motivated Ekilwale to demand bribe," the ACB's statement claimed.

The ACB is on the lookout for Kotian.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:00 PM IST