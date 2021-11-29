Mumbai: CR, BMC to repair 11 flood-prone spots to overcome train delays, cancellations

The Central Railway (CR) has identified 11 flood-prone locations for repair work across the city to overcome any train delays and cancellations during monsoon.

These locations were identified at Masjid station, Byculla station, Matunga workshop, Varcharaj lane area, Dhobighat, Chunabhatti, Wadala station, Mukhyadhyapak Culvert (Matunga-Sion), Meethi River (Sion-Kurla), Brahmanwadi nallah (Kurla-Vidyavihar), Karve Nagar, Kanjur Marg nallah, Hariyali nallah and Usha nallah (Vikroli-Kanjurrmarg). “These sensitive locations have been identified according to the last year flooding. Hence, we decided to pay special attention to them,” said a senior officer of CR.

During the preliminary monsoon pipe review meeting, these water-logging locations were discussed in detail. Earlier on November 22, a joint meeting was held at the BMC headquarter, including a dozen senior officers from BMC and CR. Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and divisional railway manager of Mumbai Division Shalabh Goel too attended the meeting.

“The civic chief had promised to help the railways so that heavy monsoons do not disrupt train traffic,” a senior railway official told FPJ on Sunday. A special focus was also given to Byculla station, which is among one of the main waterlogging stations. “Bombay side culvert, the work of systematic cleaning of six drainage lines below Mahalaxmi Railway Culvert and satellite pumping arrangement will be completed before monsoon 2022,” said the CR officer.

Another focus of the meeting was Brahmanwadi downstream nallah (Nehru Nagar nallah), which has a very slow sluggish flow due to the confluence of Nehru Nagar and Kamghar nallah at an almost 90-degree angle. “For widening of the nallah at the confluence of Kamgar and Nehru Nagar Nallah, the feasibility study will be carried out for mini gate pump,” the official added.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:00 AM IST