Mira Bhyandar: Meritorious students felicitated by Maheshwari Mandal at Annakut Mahotsav

Members of the Maheshwari Mandal in Bhayandar felicitated meritorious students from the community who had performed well in the SSC, HSC, Graduate and Post Graduate examinations this year.

The felicitation ceremony which took place at the Papaya Ground in Bhayandar (west) on Sunday (6, November) was part of the Diwali Sneh Sammelan and Annakut Festival. Apart from giving certificates of appreciation to students, toppers were honoured with gold and silver medals.

This year the main attraction of the religious event was its theme- Sanatan Hindu Sanskruti ki Raksha (Protecting Sanatan Hindu Dharma). The event included a memorable and mesmerising recital of the verses from the Bhagwad Gita by a group of 100 small children to spread awareness about the theme.

Devotees offered “Chappan Bhog” – 56 varieties of delicacies and dishes to express their gratitude to Lord Shreenathji. The audience were left enthralled by a range of devotional and cultural shows performed by little children who were dressed up as Hindu gods and goddesses in the captivating tableaus which were showcased in the event.

The venue was decked up with attractive banners depicting shlokas (verses) from the Bhagwad Gita, sayings in adoration of Lord Mahesh to enlighten the spiritual journey and social awareness messages. Municipal commissioner-Dilip Dhole, state BJP president- Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP leader- Vikram Dada Patil, legislator- Geeta Jain, city BJP chief-Advocate Ravi Vyas, were welcomed with basket of fruits by mandal office bearers-Natwarji Daga, Madanlalji Bhutda, Narayanji Toshniwal, Ramawatarji Bhutda, Manjuji Malpani, Sudhaji Kakani, Sanjivji Khakotia and Pawanji Baheti.

Former municipal corporators-Suresh Khandelwal, Dr. Sushil Agarwal, Daroga Pandey and industrialist-Amarchandji Randed also registered their presence in the event. While mandal treasurer-Sureshji Darak said that a total of 81 meritorious students from the community were felicitated in the event which went on from 6:15 pm to 10 pm, another office bearer from the organising committee, Dharamchandra Maheshwari said that more than 2200 community members participated in the even which culminated after the distribution of the "Mahaprasad".

Finally, secretary of Maheshwari Mandal- Narayanji Toshniwal, delivered the speech of thanks to express gratitude to the organizing committee, hosts, guests and all those who strived to make the event successful.