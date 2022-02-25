Mira Bhayander: MBVV cops nab chain snatchers from Delhi

Less than a week after they fled after snatching the gold chain of a 40-year-old woman in Bhayandar, the crime detection team of the Navghar police nabbed the duo from Delhi. The action followed in response to a complaint registered by the woman whose chain was robbed by the bikers while she was waiting for the school bus to drop her son.

The crime detection unit led by Senior Police Inspector- Milind Desai under the supervision of DCP (Zone I)- Amit Kale activated their core informer network and scanned footage captured by Close Circuit Tele-Vision (CCTV) cameras installed at the crime spot and getaway routes. Based on the inputs provided by informants, the team managed to identify the culprits as- Rizwan Haider Ali (25) and Shehzada Imam Aarif alias Lucky (36)-both natives of Uttar Pradesh. Through technical surveillance, the team learnt that the duo had fled to Delhi.

The team immediately left for Delhi and nabbed the duo. The police have recovered the stolen booty and also the bike used in the crime. Investigations were on to ascertain their involvement in other similar crimes in and around the region.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:52 PM IST