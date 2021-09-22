Mira Bhayander: MBMC to convert Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital into non-Covid unit

Thanks to a sharp downward trend in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections supported by a significant increase in the number of recoveries in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is considering to resume non-Covid treatment facilities at the Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civil (Tembha) Hospital in Bhayandar.

Although the hospital belongs to the state government, the civic administration had been handling the management since it was turned into a fully equipped dedicated covid health center (DCHC) since the outbreak of the pandemic. Apart from provision of ventilators and oxygen bed facilities, the 250-bedded facility is also equipped with Intensive Care Units (ICU’s) having capacity to accommodate 40 patients. This hospital has efficiently catered to the medical needs of around 6,900 people since it was turned into a DCHC in March-2020.

Presently, 31 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, however the administration has stopped admitting new patients who test positive for the infection. Once all admitted patients are cured, the hospital will be sanitized and made available for patients suffering from non-Covid medical complications. “As per government directions DCHC in Bhayandar is being converted into a NON-Covid treatment facility. To confront any eventualities arising out of the possible third wave, facilities are being upgraded and fine tuned at existing facilities.

This apart from creating a new 100-bedded ICU facility in the Hyderi Chowk area of Naya Nagar in Mira Road. If need arises the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital can be reconverted into a covid treatment facility. ” confirmed- deputy civic chief- Sanjay Shinde. While ICU’s at the DCHC will not be disturbed, the newly created ICU and NICU facilities for the special paediatric wards will be shifted to the Pramod Mahajan Hall which has been recently outsourced to a private healthcare entity. 29 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday.

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 53,168, the MBMC data shows that a total of 51,576 patients have recovered, pulling down the active caseload to 229. While the recovery rate hovers above 97 %, the death toll has mounted to 1,363.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:40 PM IST