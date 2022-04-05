Mira Bhayander: MBMC launches 'Mission Indradhanush 4.0' for immunization of pregnant women and children

With an aim to protect pregnant women and children from life threatening illnesses, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched ‘Mission Indradhanush 4.0’- an intensified universal immunisation drive in the twin city. The week-long drive started off on Monday (4, April). After an intensive survey, the civic administration has identified pockets in the region where the mission will be launched in 66 special sessions including some in the outreach format.

Apart from 703 children aged between 0 to 2 years and 144 pregnant women, MBMC’s thrust will be on -construction sites, slums settlements, drop-outs due to the pandemic and some communities who refuse vaccination due to irrational and religious beliefs. As per information sourced from MBMC’s health department, 83 percent children and 84 percent pregnant women have been fully vaccinated in the twin-city, so far. 66 ANM’s (auxiliary nurse midwife) and 113 ASHA workers have been roped in for the immunization drive.

Depicting seven colours of the “Rainbow” the initiative is a part of the nationwide campaign launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to cover children who are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated against seven vaccine-preventable diseases including-Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, Tetanus, Polio, Tuberculosis, Measles and Hepatitis-B. Routine vaccination drive was affected due to the Covid 19 wave and subsequent lockdowns and restrictions since 2020.

MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole has appealed to beneficiaries to proactively participate in this special programme by ensuring that children and pregnant women get vaccinated, to ensure protection against the deadly diseases. The intensified drive aims to cover 100% kids under two years of age and also pregnant women.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayandar: Setback to MBMC as MMRDA says no to ownership rights of flats under RHS

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:16 PM IST