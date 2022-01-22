Mira Bhayander: 'Enemy Properties' of Pakistanis in Kashimira on Central Govt radar

In a belated bid to protect enemy properties, the central government authorities have directed the collector of Thane district and concerned revenue department officials of the twin-city to ensure that no sale or conveyance deed is registered for such holdings. Large parcels of land tagged with more than 30 survey numbers falling in jurisdictions of revenue villages including Ghodbunder, Mahajanwadi and Kashi are under the scanner for being enemy properties.

In her letter dated 17, December, 2021 ( copy with FPJ) the Assistant Custodian of Enemy Property, Patricia Fialho has also sought a report on the specified survey numbers as to occupation since the year 1950 along with the revenue records. In response, the Upper Tehisaldar of Mira-Bhayandar- Dr.Nandkumar Deshmukh has passed orders on 7, January 2022, to the local Talathi refraining any type of transfer or approvals in respect to the specified survey numbers. “I was on leave and yet to go through the orders. However, it is assured that the needful will be done as per government directions.” said District Collector (Thane)- Rajesh Narvekar.

Enemy properties are those whose survey numbers are registered in the names of people who migrated to Pakistan decades ago. After they accepted Pakistani citizenship and India declared Pakistan an enemy state around 1965, their properties were declared as enemy properties. The government has nominated the concerned district collector as the deputy custodian of enemy property to assist the office of custodian of enemy properties in discharging its functioning under the provisions of the Enemy Property Act- 1968 which enables and regulates the appropriation of property in India owned by Pakistani nationals.

Consequently, the transfer of enemy properties is banned through the Act. Meanwhile some developers have also been summoned for hearings under the Enemy Property Act read with sections 174 and 175 of the IPC to clarify their stand in context to alleged enemy property holdings.

