Mira-Bhayander: MBMC corporators organize e-shram card registration drive for workers in unorganized sector

Two corporators in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)- Neeela Soans and Vijay Rai have organised an e-shram card registration drive for the workers in the unorganized sector.

The camp is scheduled to be held at the Jan-Seva Office near Zen Park building in the Kanakia area of Mira Road between 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday (23, January).

The applicants need to submit documents including a copy of the Aadhar card and bank passbook.

Launched by the central government’s Ministry of Labour and Employment for creating a national database of unorganized workers, the e-Shram card comes with several benefits including- accidental insurance cover, financial aid, scholarships for education and eligibility for welfare schemes floated by the government from time to time.

Applicants can also call on 14434- a toll-free helpline number for any queries related to applying for the e-shram card.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:57 PM IST