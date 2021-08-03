Mira Bhayander: Elderly woman sits on hunger strike against MBMC apathy

A 77-year-old woman is on an indefinite hunger strike to protest the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s dilly-dallying attitude towards the demolition of a drama stage which had illegally come up on her ancestral property in Morva village near Bhayandar. The senior citizen-Jayshree Prabhakar Mhatre and her family members have been running from pillar to post for the past several years to get justice.

Notably, an influential contractor attached to the MBMC is said to be involved in the scam related to the land on which the MBMC constructed the drama stage in 2004. Based on the complaint filed by Mhatre, the Bhayandar police have booked the contractor and his son for cheating and forging documents. However, neither have the police arrested the duo, nor has the civic administration demolished the structure, leaving the senior citizen with no other option to launch an agitation against the authorities.