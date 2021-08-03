Mira Bhayander: Cops nab fake buyer who robbed estate agent by spiking drinks

Less than three days after he robbed an estate agent, the 36-year-old accused has been arrested by the Bhayandar police for his involvement in the crime. The accused identified as- Abishek S. Agarwal (36) met the real estate agent at his office near D-Mart in Bhayandar (west) on 28, July. Introducing himself with some fake name, the accused told the 50-year-old agent that he was interested in buying a plot to construct a hotel in the coastal belt of Uttan- Manori or on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and had a budget of Rs 3.5 crore.

The agent recommended some options, following which the accused expressed his desire to see some of the properties on the highway. Both drove to the highway in the agent’s car. On the way, the accused asked the agent to stop at a bar from where he purchased liquor and on reaching Vasai, they stopped over at a dhabha. Here the prospective buyer went inside to order food and returned with two steel glasses. After consuming the drinks, the agent lost his consciousness and two days later woke up to find himself at a hospital in Kashimira.

He realized that his drink was spiked and the accused had fled with his valuables including-bracelet, ring, chain, mobile phone, power bank and Rs. 26,000 cash. The agent filed a police complaint. Based on technical surveillance and inputs from informers, a team led by PSI Kiran Kadam and Valmik Mundhe under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector- Mukutrao Patil apprehended the accused from the Charkop in Kandivali.

The entire stolen booty was recovered and the accused was remanded to police custody till 5, August. Further investigations revealed that the accused was a habitual offender who has committed cheating cases in the jurisdictions of the Navghar, Vasai and Naya Nagar police stations. In this particular case the accused has been booked under section 328 ( causing hurt by means of poison, to commit an offence) and 379 (theft) of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.