Mira-Bhayandar: Veterinary Clinic Set To Reopen After 3 Years; Providing Free Treatment For Ailing Animals

Mira-Bhayandar: After remaining in an inoperative mode for nearly three years, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) veterinary clinic in Mira Road will finally become functional within 30 days. Located near the Swami Ayyappa Temple in the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road, the facility where ailing animals and birds can be treated free-of-cost has been constructed in 2019. However, the clinic which was initially handed over to social welfare organisations had continued to remain in and out of service for the past more than four years allegedly due to bureaucratic hurdles.

After an uproar by local social organisations and irate animal lovers, the public works department (PWD) finally floated tenders for much needed repair and renovation work which according to officials will be completed at the earliest and the clinic will recommence its operation within 30 days.

3-member team to operate the clinic

A three-member team led by an MBMC-appointed veterinary doctor will operate the clinic from 10 am to 5 pm on weekdays. “The team which is equipped with an ambulance will rescue injured birds and get ailing or wounded animals from the streets to the veterinary clinic, where they could be treated. Moreover, in order to address the rising population of stray cats within the twin-city limits, the clinic will facilitate sterilisation of stray cats along with the ongoing Animal Birth Control (ABC) project.” informed head of MBMC's veterinary department Dr Vikram Niratle.

MBMC plans to bring more facilities for the vet clinic

While the much-needed in-patient facility is expected to commence in coming days, the civic administration is not only planning to procure diagnostic and other medical equipment, but also aims to initiate an on-call doctor facility for pets.

The team will reach out to various areas to spot and provide onsite treatment to the stray animals and if need arises transport them to the clinic for further medication. It is believed that most minor injuries or infections are best treated on the street where the animal is localized and is more likely to be comfortable or at ease. The other veterinary clinic located below the fly-over-bridge in Bhayandar (west), has been handed over by the civic administration to the Ahinsa Charitable Trust for a period of three years in exchange of rent amounting ₹15,000 per annum.