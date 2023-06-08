Mira-Bhayandar: Helpline Set Up for Injured Birds, Strays at MBMC’s Vet Clinic

Mira Bhayandar: The recently opened veterinary clinic in Bhayandar has its hands full. Members of the social organization who have been roped in by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to run the recently opened veterinary clinic in Bhayandar have treated around 293 injured birds and stray animals in the first 15 days. Apart from a few fatalities due to serious injuries, the organization has successfully treated wounded birds and animals.

Located below the flyover bridge in Bhayandar (west), the clinic has been handed over by the civic administration to the Ahinsa Charitable Trust led by Kaushal Shah for three years in exchange of rent amounting ₹15,000 per annum. Running with limited resources, the members of the trust have been religiously tending to the birds and animals in distress.

Helpline for injured birds and animals

The trust has set up a helpline number 9821391283, which promptly responds to any call about injured birds and animals and dispatches a team comprising a veterinary doctor and assistants to the spot. While injured birds are rushed to the clinic, stray dogs and cats are treated on the spot. “Apart from free electricity and water provided by the civic administration, we have no other support. We manage to buy medicines and pay for logistics and salary from our own pocket and funds provided by donors.

Read Also Benefits of online vet consultations; how it is evolving pet care industry

Lack of space issue

"Since we do not have sufficient space, we cannot bring the strays to the clinic, they have to be treated on the spot,” says Shah who highlights the need of a proper full-fledged clinic where the strays can be treated and kept under observation till they are completely cured. The MBMC apart from having a dog sterilisation unit in Uttan, has no other facility to treat injured or sick animals.

Notably, the other veterinary clinic in Mira Road is lying inoperative for unknown reasons.

GRAPHIC

Animals. No. of them treated

1) Pigeons 128

2) Crows 15

3) Sparrows 02

4) Dogs 84

5) Puppies 43

6) Cats. 16

7) Kitten. 05

Read Also 9 Exotic animals that you can not keep as pets if you are an Indian resident