Benefits of online vet consultations; how it is evolving pet care industry

Having a pet at home is a blessing and warm welcome they give when you enter home after a long day at work, makes you feel so special. Though the feeling is blissful, taking care of your pet comes with a lot of responsibilities.

It is very important to make sure that your pet is happy and healthy. Like a family member, even they require constant medical attention. Pet parents might face difficulty at times when taking their pets to a vet clinic as the pets get anxious and restless. At times when the pet isn’t feeling well, it might be even challenging to take them out of the house, especially as a consequence of the pandemic.

Consulting a vet to maintain the health of your pet plays a major role in adding to a long and healthy lifestyle. A few years back people were unaware about the online vet consultations and were more inclined towards visiting a vet clinic. However, the pandemic gave a rise to the digital vet consultations and people have started consulting vets online instead of visiting them. Not every pet parent is that lucky when it comes to easy access to vets, especially in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Online vet consultations are quick at providing the ontime solutions to the falling health of your pet.

If conducted correctly with a dedicated one-to-one video call with experienced veterinary professionals, the online vet consultation can help answer all your concerns and even help you medicate your pet at home. Here are a few ways in which an online vet consultation benefits your pet family.

Prompt medical attention

As pet parents, we want our pets to invariably feel as comfortable and happy as possible and in this attempt we want to address even the smallest issues that might be plaguing them as soon as possible. With an on-demand system of booking appointments with experienced vets, you can get medical attention for your pet promptly. This cuts down on the need to travel to a vet clinic and wait in queues to get help.

Stress-free consultations

Waiting rooms are stressful, even for humans, although they know that hospital is where they’ll get help. Imagine the multifold proximity of stress incurred on our pets, who are ignorant about the purpose of travel to a place filled with other sick and scared animals. Online vet consultations help us keep our pets calm, stress-free, and always in your company on days they’re not feeling their best.

Decreased likelihood of infections

Being at a crowded clinic/hospital increases the likelihood of contracting infection for both our pets as well as us. Even in a sanitized environment, it sometimes becomes difficult to evade the risk of coming in contact with the various infections, diseases, fleas or ticks. Online video consultations can instead provide quick medical consultations from the comfort of the pet’s own home, as per the convenience of your time that too without the danger of potentially infectious animals within the vicinity of the clinic/hospital.

Access to experts

When it comes to medical attention, speaking with an expert is always better than relying on Google for self medication. An accurate diagnosis by a certified vet can help your pet get relief sooner as compared to the worrisome, scary, unverified resources present online.

Online consultations give access to the high quality vets coming with the niche in providing the best solutions. Additionally, there are many digital petcare platforms having a team of veterinary professionals who have been trained to deliver help online. Along with the vets, pet parents are introduced to other in-house experts, including trainers and groomers for times when a solution needs holistic support.

Private and secure consultation

When it comes to interacting online, digital petcare platforms keep privacy as a priority. The consultation remains confidential, along with the digital prescription and other data. This helps them keep their information confidential that helps in gaining the trust of the customers.

Budget-friendly consultations

Compounding the myriad benefits online consultations have to offer, it is also budget friendly, emerging as the most viable solution for the new age demands. Additionally, it cuts off the travel costs as well as unnecessary trip to the vet. Hence, keeping the health of the pet as a priority, pet parents are shifting towards online vet consultations to get quick and easy solutions for the ailing health of their pets.

With time passing it seems people are getting more acquainted and comfortable with online vet consultations. So whenever your pet is in need of a vet, try an online consultation. You might be amazed at the smooth and highly efficient experience offered by an online vet consultation.

(Varun Sadana, Co-founder, Supertails-digital pet care platform)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:40 PM IST