Exotic animals that you can not keep as pets if you are an Indian resident

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Having pets around the house is fun. And while we love our cat and dog pets, most of us may would want to have other little exotic pets in the house. But if you are an Indian resident, you can not legally have some of the animals. Here's the list
Barn owl: It is a punishable offense to utilising barn owl in any form of hunting, trading or keeping it as pet. all owl species found in India are enlisted under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which restricts keeping them as pet
Black Kite: he black-eared kite shares its migratory routes with other birds and could carry zoonotic pathogens. Kites could potentially infect each other, other animals and even people so it is not permitted to keep it as a pet
Indian Star Tortoise: Indian star tortoises may be prone to respiratory problems. Indian star tortoises should not be exposed to both cold and wet conditions simultaneously, hence they are banned
Rhesus macaque: Due to the overpopulation of this species outside of woods, the state authorities claimed danger to life and property, including large-scale loss of crops
Black Hill Myna: In India, local birds are not supposed to be kept as pets. It is common for people to keep parrots as pets but this is illegal, as is keeping mynas and finches that are trapped from the wild and sold in markets
Cobra: It is illegal to keep snakes as pets in India. People should not keep cobras or snakes as These animals are wild creatures that should be left in their natural habitat
Plum headed parakeets: Keeping plum-headed parakeets in captivity is illegal as the bird is included in India's protected species of birds list. Hence, it cannot be trapped or kept in captivity or sold
Mini pigs: The growing trend of mini and micro pigs as pets was a concern for health departments around the world
Bengal cats: Bengal cats don't look that different from your average house cat, but they're actually a hybrid cross of a domestic cat and a small Asian leopard cat. There's a blanket ban on hybrid animals in a lot of places. In the US, owners are petitioning a change in the laws
