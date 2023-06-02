Pet care: Quick hacks to keep your dog happy all day

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Make sure your pooch gets ample exercise. A long walk, a game of fetch – can boost your dog’s mood instantly
Stick to routines. Just like children, dogs like routine. Maintain a steady timetable for their meals, exercise, bath and playtime
Make sure your doggy gets to socialise with friends and family. Right from the beginning ensure your pooch is meeting people and other dogs regularly. This will also help in making them less territorial when they grow up
Never miss your appointment with the vet. Keep up with all the booster shots of vaccine. A healthy dog definitely has more chances of being a happy dog
A collection of toys is a good idea. Fix a playtime to enable your pooch to look forward to the fun time
Keep his blanket and bed separate, so he or she can feel secure in his space. A safe place of familiarity is very important for your pooch
Make sure bathing time is a pleasant experience. If your dog has anxiety about bath time – check the water temperature and make sure it is tepid. Keep talking to him and comforting him through the process
Mealtime is a big deal for your pooch. A satiated puppy is a happy puppy. Make sure the diet is healthy and that you don’t end up under nourishing or over-feeding your pet. Sometimes when the dog is picky, you need to go through a series of options before you find the one that suits your pooch
