Is your dog intelligent? Here is the list of 6 Smartest Dog Breeds

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 21, 2023

Welsh Terriers: are known for their decision-making abilities and hunting tactics when put to the challenge. These dogs are fiercely loyal and protective

Bil-Jac

Border Collies: are agile, balanced, and durable dogs around

Indian Trail Animal Hospital

Golden Retrievers: are hard workers, obedient and intelligent. They are also, good in search-and-rescue situations, and in field work

Daily Paws

German Shepherds: are fierce and intelligent and enjoy reward-based training, living with families, and of course being treated with respect

Wikipedia

Labrador Retrievers: are extremely smart and lovable — great for any kind of home

Wag

Shetland Sheepdog: is one of the most obedient breeds

Nestle Purina Australia

