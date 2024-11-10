Mira- Bhayandar: Vegetable Seller Found Dead With Throat Slit In Housing Complex Toilet; Murder Suspected

The common toilet there the body was found (inset) the deceased. | USER

Mystery shrouds the death of a 23-year-old vegetable vendor whose body was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a common toilet of a housing complex in Mira Road on Saturday night. The deceased who has been identified as Mohammed Yaar (23) was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit.

However, it is still unclear whether it is a case of murder or suicide. Mohammed sold vegetables on the roadside in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road for the past six years and stayed at a shop in the nearby building along with some fellow vendors including his brother.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, he had returned to Mira Road after visiting his village less than a month ago. The police are scanning footage captured by closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene and questioning his roommates and other acquaintances to get some clues to unravel the mystery behind the death.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to the J.J. Hospital in Mumbai, reports of which can throw some light in the case, sources said, as investigating officials remained tight-lipped.

Meanwhile an offence under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)-2023 for committing murder has been registered against the unidentified assailant at the Naya Nagar police station.