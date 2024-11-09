Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Accused From Uttar Pradesh For Raping Minor In Bhayandar

20-year-old accused was arrested by the crime branch unit (Zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from a village in Uttar Pradesh on Friday | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Less than a week after he fled after sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in Bhayandar, the 20-year-old accused was arrested by the crime branch unit (Zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from a village in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

According to the police the horrifying incident was reported between 9:15 pm to 10:15 pm on 3, November. The accused who has been identified as-Rameshkumar Ramraksha Jaiswal (20) lured the standard I girl student with a chocolate and took her to the terrace of his building in Bhayandar (east).

He sexually assaulted the girl and fled the spot. The girl revealed about the ordeal to her mother who registered a complaint at the Navghar police station. Sensing the seriousness of the incident, MBVV chief- Madhukar Pandey deputed the crime branch personnel to conduct parallel investigations and nab the culprit at the earliest.

On the virtue of electronic surveillance and inputs from informers, police inspector- Aviraj Kurhade got some leads that the accused had either fled to Rajkot in Gujarat or Prayagraj in Uttar-Pradesh. Two teams were immediately formed and sent to both the states.

“The team which had gone to Uttar Pradesh was successful in apprehending the culprit from a remote village near the Meja Road area in Prayagraj with the help of our local counterparts.” said an investigating officer.

After procuring a transit remand from the chief judicial magistrate in the Prayagraj District Court, Jaiswal who worked as a labourer is being brought back to the city, police said. Jaiswal who