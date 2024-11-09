 Mira Bhayandar: Vivek Pandit's Shramjivi Sangathana Backs Pratap Sarnaik In Ovala-Majiwada, Boosting Shiv Sena (Shinde) Camp's Electoral Push
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Vivek Pandit's Shramjivi Sangathana Backs Pratap Sarnaik In Ovala-Majiwada, Boosting Shiv Sena (Shinde) Camp's Electoral Push

Mira Bhayandar: Vivek Pandit's Shramjivi Sangathana Backs Pratap Sarnaik In Ovala-Majiwada, Boosting Shiv Sena (Shinde) Camp's Electoral Push

Pandit who is the chairman of the Tribal Sector Review Committee (Minister of State status) made this announcement at a meeting held in Mira Road in the presence of senior Shiv Sena and Shramjivi functionaries on Friday. A prominent tribal rights activist, Pandit is also a former legislator who has been at the forefront of raising issues for the welfare of the tribal community.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Shramjivi Lends Support To Shinde Sena |

Mira Bhayandar: In a significant development that could boost the electoral fortunes of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) camp in the Ovala-Majiwada (145) assembly constituency, the Vivek Pandit-led Shramjivi Sangathana has publicly lent support to Pratap Sarnaik.

Who Is Vivek Pandit?

Pandit who is the chairman of the Tribal Sector Review Committee (Minister of State status) made this announcement at a meeting held in Mira Road in the presence of senior Shiv Sena and Shramjivi functionaries on Friday. A prominent tribal rights activist, Pandit is also a former legislator who has been at the forefront of raising issues for the welfare of the tribal community including providing employment opportunities, minimum wages, and proper livelihood.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar Police Seize 4 Country-Made Pistols & 8 Live Cartridges Worth Over ₹2.8 Lakh From...
article-image

Notably, there are around 44 tribal-dominated villages and hamlets that fall under the limits of the Ovala-Majiwada constituency. “All our office bearers and activists will actively campaign for Sarnaik to ensure his victory by a record margin for the fourth consecutive term. Sarnaik will definitely become a cabinet minister this time, “said Pandit while stating that forests in Thane and Palghar districts should be preserved so that forest tourism can be started and locals get sufficient employment opportunities.

FPJ Shorts
Flipkart's Logistics Arm Ekart Sees 5-Fold Surge In Net Loss At ₹1,718 Crore In FY24
Flipkart's Logistics Arm Ekart Sees 5-Fold Surge In Net Loss At ₹1,718 Crore In FY24
'Maine Apne Gold Earrings Beche Rent Pay Karne Ke Liye': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Reveals Life After Show Did NOT Become Easy (Exclusive)
'Maine Apne Gold Earrings Beche Rent Pay Karne Ke Liye': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Reveals Life After Show Did NOT Become Easy (Exclusive)
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'
Farah Khan Reveals Rejecting ₹10 Crore Offer To Cast Producer's Son In Happy New Year: 'What If Shah Rukh Khan Gets To Know...'
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Baatna & Kaatna Is What BJP Does,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Baatna & Kaatna Is What BJP Does,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

“Apart from several other developmental projects, two hostels for tribal students and graveyards have been constructed at five far-off tribal hamlets in my constituency. Moreover, solar-powered street lights have been installed in various tribal hamlets by spending crores,” said Sarnaik. 

Although a total of 17 aspirants including independents are in the fray, a straight fight is expected between Sarnaik and Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) candidate- Naresh Manera of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in this constituency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Baatna & Kaatna Is What BJP Does,' Says Congress President...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Baatna & Kaatna Is What BJP Does,' Says Congress President...

Mira Bhayandar: Vivek Pandit's Shramjivi Sangathana Backs Pratap Sarnaik In Ovala-Majiwada, Boosting...

Mira Bhayandar: Vivek Pandit's Shramjivi Sangathana Backs Pratap Sarnaik In Ovala-Majiwada, Boosting...

'Won't Allow Maharashtra To Become An ATM For 'Mahaghotalebaaj,' Says PM Modi, Taking Jibe At Maha...

'Won't Allow Maharashtra To Become An ATM For 'Mahaghotalebaaj,' Says PM Modi, Taking Jibe At Maha...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Expels Former Hingoli MP Subhash Wankhede For Anti-Party...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Expels Former Hingoli MP Subhash Wankhede For Anti-Party...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'INDIA Alliance Will Bring Changes In State With '5...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'INDIA Alliance Will Bring Changes In State With '5...