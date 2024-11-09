Mira Bhayandar: Vivek Pandit's Shramjivi Sangathana Backs Pratap Sarnaik In Ovala-Majiwada, Boosting Shiv Sena (Shinde) Camp's Electoral Push

Shramjivi Lends Support To Shinde Sena |

Mira Bhayandar: In a significant development that could boost the electoral fortunes of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) camp in the Ovala-Majiwada (145) assembly constituency, the Vivek Pandit-led Shramjivi Sangathana has publicly lent support to Pratap Sarnaik.

Who Is Vivek Pandit?

Pandit who is the chairman of the Tribal Sector Review Committee (Minister of State status) made this announcement at a meeting held in Mira Road in the presence of senior Shiv Sena and Shramjivi functionaries on Friday. A prominent tribal rights activist, Pandit is also a former legislator who has been at the forefront of raising issues for the welfare of the tribal community including providing employment opportunities, minimum wages, and proper livelihood.

Notably, there are around 44 tribal-dominated villages and hamlets that fall under the limits of the Ovala-Majiwada constituency. “All our office bearers and activists will actively campaign for Sarnaik to ensure his victory by a record margin for the fourth consecutive term. Sarnaik will definitely become a cabinet minister this time, “said Pandit while stating that forests in Thane and Palghar districts should be preserved so that forest tourism can be started and locals get sufficient employment opportunities.

“Apart from several other developmental projects, two hostels for tribal students and graveyards have been constructed at five far-off tribal hamlets in my constituency. Moreover, solar-powered street lights have been installed in various tribal hamlets by spending crores,” said Sarnaik.

Although a total of 17 aspirants including independents are in the fray, a straight fight is expected between Sarnaik and Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) candidate- Naresh Manera of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in this constituency.