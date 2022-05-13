Mira-Bhayandar: Two flats gutted in high rise fire in Kanakia area; flames erupted from duct of tower

Two flats were completely gutted on the first floor of a high rise tower in Mira Road due to a massive fire causing damage to two other flats and a corridor on the same floor late on Thursday night. The fire was reported from Vasudev Sky Heights located in the Kanakia area of Mira Road at around 10:39 pm on Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as fire brigade personnel from the nearby fire station reached the spot and started firefighting and rescue operations.

“The fire is suspected to have spread through the electrical duct resulting in thick smoke all over. We restricted the fire from spreading to the upper floors through the duct which literally acted as a chimney to carry flames and dense smoke. Around 100 people were evacuated from the upper floors using a manual ladder and also the 39 meter turn table ladder.” said chief fire officer- Dr. Prakash Borade.

FPJ

Some senior citizens who were nervous about getting into the TTL from the dizzying heights were safely brought down by the fire brigade personnel. Three fire tenders, six tankers, a TTL and 52 staffers from three fire stations were involved in dousing the raging flames. The fire brigade is conducting an investigation into the case to ascertain the exact cause or any type of negligence which triggered the fire.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 05:25 PM IST