 Mira Bhayandar: Tree Fall Wrecks Car in Mira Road
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 12:41 AM IST
Mira Bhayandar: A massive tree was uprooted by gusty winds, causing damage to a parked Wagon-R car in Mira Road as heavy showers continued to lash the twin city. The incident occurred near the McDonald's outlet in Beverly Park on Mira Bhayandar Road at around 5:30 pm on Friday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Fire brigade personnel swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated operations to clear the road.

