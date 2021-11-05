Mira Bhayandar: Toeing corporate lines, MBMC launches 'Employee of the Month' award

Taking inspiration from the corporate sector for creating a culture of recognition, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in an attempt to encourage and boost the morale of their staff has launched the “Employee of the Month” (EOM) reward programme.

This month the reward was bagged by Dinesh Kangurde, a clerk attached to the public transport department for his dedicated services towards increasing the footfall of bus commuters to pre-Covid levels. The reward comprising a memento and certificate of excellence was presented by municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole in the presence of senior officials at the main administrative building of the civic body in Bhayandar on Wednesday.

“I am very glad that the municipal commissioner and other higher-ups recognized my services. I will work much harder to ensure better coordination in the bus route network mechanism so that people get a hassle-free commuting service,” said Kangurde.

“From now on we will felicitate one employee every month on the basis of his/her performance on various parameters. The idea is to motivate employees towards effective functioning of each department,” said Dhole.

The winner’s photograph will be displayed on internal staff portals. The average number of commuters travelling in Mira Bhayandar Municipal Transport (MBMT) buses on a daily basis crossed the 51,000 mark.

Before the lockdown was imposed in March-2020, the average number stood at 40,000 commuters per day. The civic chief is also mooting upon the idea of picking the top performing ward office and top performing department every year.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 11:18 PM IST