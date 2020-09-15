Mira-Bhayandar: Theft at beer shop in Kashimira; cash, five cartons of liquor stolen

Thieves broke into a beer shop store in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira and decamped with cash and cartons of beer amounting to more than Rs 1.1 lakh on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident was reported from Singh Beer Shop located in the Gaurav Excellency Building. The theft came to light when the nephew of the owner - Ajay Dayashankar Singh (50) - spotted the shutter of the shop open on Monday morning.

The unidentified thieves who had gained access by bending open the shutter of the shop, decamped with Rs 94,000 kept in the cash counter, silver coins and five cartons of beer.

The total value of the stolen is pegged at Rs 1,10,704.

Based on the complaint registered by Singh, the police have registered an offence under sections 454, 457 and 380 of the IPC against the unidentified thieves.

Footage captured by CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene and possible getaway routes were being checked for clues. The state government has allowed home delivery of liquor barring containment zones.