Mira-Bhayandar: Subsidised lab tests at MBMC hospital as civic body inks 10-year deal

After Kalyan-Dombivli and Panvel, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to offer diagnostic facilities to citizens at nominal rates at the Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi Municipal Hospital in Mira Road under the public-private partnership model.

Presently, patients, especially from lower-class families, are compelled to have their tests carried out at private laboratories where there is no check on capping of prices.

The MBMC’s health department has roped in a reputed private centre which will provide diagnostic facilities at nominal prices.

Modern testing centers

The centre will not only install modern testing equipment like computed tomography (CT) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines and other radiography systems using funds from its own kitty, it will also shoulder the responsibility of maintenance.

Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole, said, “The idea is to ensure comprehensive and essential primary healthcare by providing quality diagnostic facilities at affordable prices in a time-bound manner.”

Top-class facilities at nominal rates

The MRI would cost anywhere between ₹2,200-2,500, while a CT scan is likely to cost around ₹1,200 which is much lower than the rates charged by private diagnostic centres, officials said.

Similarly, the rates of pathological tests and X-rays have been capped at ₹70-80, whereas private centres charge around ₹200-600.

The centre will offer round-the-clock facilities while putting an end to unwanted referrals. As of now, the civic administration has inked a 10-year contract, which will be extended based on the performance of the service provider and feedback from citizens.