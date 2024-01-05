Mira-Bhayandar: Singer Sonu Nigam Hands Over Prizes To Winners Of MBVV Cyber Reel Instagram Contest

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Noted playback singer Padma Shri Sonu Nigam handed over prizes to the winners of the Cyber Reel Competition organised by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on popular social networking platform- Instagram. Nigam was the chief guest of the award ceremony which took place in the presence of senior police officials including commissioner- Madhukar Pandey and other dignitaries at the Bharat Ratna-Lata Mangeshkar auditorium in Kashimira on Thursday evening.

The Cyber Reel Contest On Instagram

Aimed at raising awareness about the importance of cyber safety and promoting cyber hygiene for the prevention of cyber crime, the contest which started on 4, November was extended from 30, November to 31, December following an encouraging response from citizens. A total of 503 registered their participation in the contest by showcasing incredible reels and artful expression through their captivating entries. The organisers had offered prizes including mementos and cash rewards – first prize of ₹21,000, second of ₹15,000, third of ₹10,00 and three consolation prizes of ₹5000 each - for participating winners residing under the jurisdiction of the MBVV police commissionerate. This apart from certificates of appreciation for ten outside entries. The first prize was won by Vikas Gautam followed by Saahil Dalvi and Bharat Singh who bagged the second and third prize respectively. Winners of the consolation prize included- Vedant Chaskar, Yash Sanghvi and Sunny Rawal. Commissioner- Madhukar Pandey handed over certificates of appreciation to the best ten entries which were received from out of the MBVV jurisdiction. “

A Panel Of Experts Evaluated The Contestants

A panel of experts carefully evaluated each reel on the basis of creativity, theme relevance and visual impact, before declaring the list of winners. “The reels not only captured the significance of cyber safety but also conveyed the message of reporting cybercrime through National Cyber Crime Helpline No. 1930 and National Cybercrime Reporting Portal – www.cybercrime.gov.in” said DCP (Zone I)- Jayant Bajbale.

“We are delighted that the contest not only received an encouraging response from participants, but the reels have already started getting a huge number of likes and followers indicating that our aim to propagate the importance of cyber awareness was successful.” said Senior Police Inspector-Sujitkumar Gunjkar who heads the cyber cell. On the occasion, the cyber cell handed over ₹23.13 lakh lost by victims of cyber frauds which was released after the intervention of the court.