Mira-Bhayandar: Cyber Cell Gets 250 Entries, Instagram Reel Contest Extended Till December 31

Mira-Bhayandar: The reel contest organised by the cyber cell on popular social networking platform Instagram has received an encouraging response from citizens. The contest which started off on November 4 has now been extended to December 31.

“We have received more than 250 entries so far from citizens for participating in the contest which is aimed at spreading awareness and creating an ecosystem towards the prevention of cybercrime, while providing cyber safety tips to citizens.” said DCP (Zone I)- Jayant Bajbale.

Aspiring participants can login on www.reelscompetition.com and register their nominations after going through the terms and conditions specified in the website.

Reel topics

Apart from various cybercrimes like - fake profiles, investment fraud, work from home fraud, task received scam, online friendship fraud, fraudulent URL (uniform resource locator), counterfeit websites, smishing and phishing fraudulent practice of sending text messages and emails purporting to be from reputable establishments in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information), the participants can create reels related to safe banking awareness, social media/profile security, online and unified payments interface (UPI) safety. The duration of reels should not exceed two minutes, officials said.

Prizes for top 3 participants announced

The rewards include-first prize of ₹21,000, second prize of ₹15,000, third prize of ₹10,00 and three consolation prizes amounting ₹5,000 each.

While the cash rewards are limited for participants residing under the jurisdiction of the 17 police stations attached to the MBVV Commissionerate, ten outside entries will be selected for certificates of appreciation which will be handed over by police commissioner Madhukar Pandey. The MBVV’s cyber cell has been launching various types of awareness campaigns to inform citizens about the dos and don'ts to contain the growing number of offences related to cyber-crime.