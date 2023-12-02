FPJ Cyber Secure: Cops Recover ₹1.42 Crore Lost To 135 Online Fraud Cases In 11 Months

FPJ

Mumbai: The cybercrime cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police outwitted cyber fraudsters and helped three more people in getting back a collective amount of more than Rs. 12 lakh which they had lost by falling prey to cyber-frauds in less than a week.

The three complainants were lured into different traps like. For example, offering reward point refunds and discontinuation of extra international charges applicable on credit cards. With the latest additions, the total recovery of the cyber cell has crossed the Rs.1.42 crore mark lost by more than 135 complainants in the past eleven months between January 1 and November30 this year.

Steep rise in cybercrime complaints

The total number of cybercrime complaints received by the cell has jumped from 794 in 2021 and 2,738 in 2022 to 2,876 this year. Although the exact data related to the total amount of lost money so far has not been ascertained, the figures are expected to be over Rs. 10 crore. In the wake of an alarming rise in cybercrime cases, the total numbers could touch 3,000 till the end of 2023. However, not all cases are limited to online financial frauds, nearly 40 percent comprise crimes, including social media hacking, fake accounts, defamation, harassment and even stalking. While Rs.91.94 lakh was recovered in 2021, the figures stood at Rs. 28.80 lakh in 2022 and Rs.1.42 crore in 2023.

Cyber cell operating despite constraints

Despite operating with limited resources and manpower, the cyber cell used various methods such as effecting reversal of transactions by establishing contact with the gateway of the digital platform that provides recharge and payment solutions on the virtue of technical surveillance and following the money trail in various bank accounts used by the fraudsters. “It is very important for the victims of financial cybercrimes to contact us soon after they are cheated (Golden Hour) as it gives us that much time to block the transactions.” said a police officer attached to the cyber cell while stressing upon the need for people to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders. People can dial the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or email at www.cybercrime.gov.in and also approach the local police stations for reporting online frauds.