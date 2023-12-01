FPJ Cyber Secure: 41-Year-Old Architect Falls Victim to Bitcoin Investment Scam; Loses ₹2.67 Lakh | FPJ

An architect lost Rs. 2.67 lakh in a Bitcoin investment scam. He downloaded an app and initially transferred Rs. 43,000. Later, the fraudster collected more money from the victim under various pretexts.

Details of the fraud

According to the FIR, A 41-year-old architect, who resides in Malad West, sought to invest money in Bitcoin. In October 2023, the architect googled information about Bitcoin investment and communicated via 'franklin.mateo.com'. The fraudster requested him to download an App 'Chansingh' and transfer Rs.43,000, to which he followed the instructions. The fraudster claimed that the initial incorrect, and the victim wouldn't get the money back.

To rectify this, the victim was asked to create an account on the 'trustpeomine.com' website. Following these instructions, the victim transferred an additional Rs.15,000 to an individual identifying as S.K.Salauddin.

Fraudster asks more money to withdraw profit

As the victim's account showed a profit of Rs.50,000, the fraudster came up with a new idea and told him if he wanted to withdraw his profit, he needed to maintain a minimum balance Rs.43,000. The victim promptly transferred Rs.49,929 and the profit showed on his account Rs. 6 lakhs.

The fraudster told the victim a withdrawal PIN needed for profit and amount withdrawal but demanded another transfer of Rs.50,000. Following these instructions, the victim provided all his bank account information on the the 'trustpeomine.com' website. The fraudster had given various reasons and the victim again transferred various amounts back to back totalling Rs.2,67,892. Though, the victim could not withdraw his profit or amount.

Case filed at Malad Police station

Eventually, he grew doubtful and he filed a case against an unidentified individual under sections 419 (cheating), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant of the Information Technology Act at Malad police station on November 28.

