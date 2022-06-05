Mira Bhayandar: MBMC bags award in 'Majhi Vasundhara' contest

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has become the proud recipient of an award in the second edition of the “Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan” (My Earth Campaign) contest for its outstanding work done for the conservation, protection and preservation of the environment, this year.

MBMC Mayor-Jyotsna Hasnale and civic chief- Dilip Dhole received the award at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, in Mumbai on the occasion of World Environment in the presence of deputy chief minister- Ajit Pawar, environment and climate change minister- Aditya Thackeray and revenue minister- Balasaheb Thorat. The contest was held for local self-governing bodies based on five broad indicators – Vayu (air), Bhumi (earth), Jal (water), Agni (energy) and Akash (education and enhancement). The MBMC bagged the award in the Bhumi section under the Amrut Cities category.

