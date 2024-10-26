Mira Bhayandar Sees Average Of Over One Suicide Daily, RTI Shows; 218 Suicides Reported In First 9 Months Of 2024

Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: On average, more than one person committed suicide under the various police stations falling under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai (MBVV) Police Commissionerate area in 2023.

A reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query by social activist Sachin Jhamble threw up this startling revelation. The reply given by the public information officer-ACP (crime) Madan Ballal states that as many as 433 people ended their lives in 2023. Similarly, 218 people including 13 men, 51 women, 24 boys and 13 girls took the extreme step in nine months between January to September, this year.

Kashigaon Police Station Reports 8 Cases Of Suicide Since Its Inception

The Kashigaon police station has reported eight cases of suicide since its inception in March-2024. However, the registry of the police department has no record about the number of suicide attempts. Family problems, illness, failed/one sided love affairs, marital disputes, exam failures and financial stress remain the main causes of suicides.

After the elevation of the existing rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined MBVV Police Commissionerate in 2020, the number of police stations have gradually increased from 13 to 19. This apart from a Bharosa Cell established by the MBVV police in a bid to address the increasing number of domestic and other disputes for preventing extreme measures through counselling sessions conducted by a team of experts.