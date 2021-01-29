Mira Bhayandar: Scribes seek exemption from toll tax

Scribes from the twin-city have urged the state government authorities to announce an exemption from toll tax in Mumbai and Thane.

A delegation led by Rajdev Tiwari under the aegis of the Mira Bhayandar Mahanagar Palika Vartahar Sangh, an apex body of journalists, met Guardian Minister (Thane District) Eknath Shinde seeking the exemption for all working reporters, weekly editors and freelancers who have to travel to Thane and Mumbai for coverage-related work but have to pay hefty toll tax, thus putting extra burden on their limited earnings.

The exemptions have been sought for all IRB and MEP toll plazas. The delegation also requested allocation of a plot for the implementation of an affordable housing scheme for all working journalists and also free life insurance policy plans to ensure financial security of their families. The guardian minister has assured to do the needful at the earliest.