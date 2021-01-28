Mira Bhayandar: Cops raid raunchy bar in Kashimira, 10 held

Despite the looming threat of Covid-19 pandemic, some orchestra bar owners have brazenly transformed their establishments into ladies service bars to resume their nefarious activities by taking undue advantage of relaxations which allowed them to operate post the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

This became evident after yet another ladies service bar located on the highway belt in Kashimira identified as Hotel Bumper (Sai Krupa) was found to be indulged in vulgar activities on Wednesday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led Police Sub Inspector Bhau Dubey under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare, raided the bar and rounded up 10 people including six women and other bar staffers including the manager and cashier.

Apart from other lenient sections, a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) has been registered against the accused. Notably, several bars are involved in similar violations, highlighting the need of slapping sections of the stringent Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act against the accused for exploiting women in an indecent, obscene and vulgar manner.

As usual the owner who is the actual beneficiary of the illicit trade managed to evade the police dragnet. Further investigations were underway.