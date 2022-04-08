Mira Bhayandar: RTO to start fitness test of vehicles in Kashimira from May 1

For residents of the twin-city, the ordeal of travelling a distance of 45 km-all the way to Nandivali in Kalyan for their motor vehicle passing and fitness related needs is all set to end soon. The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Thane will start conducting the fitness tests of vehicles near J.P.Infra located in the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira from Maharashtra Day (May 1, 2022). In response to a request made by the transport commissioner, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) gave its nod to utilize the space-albeit in a temporary manner.

The RTO will take possession of the vacant space to set up a 250-metre brake test track for conducting vehicle fitness tests from May 1. This was revealed by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik who had been following up on the issue with transport minister Anil Parab. The space allotted for the track and other related infrastructure is located close to the RTO sub-center. The track will ensure technical inspection of vehicles, and unless it is road-worthy, a fitness clearance will not be issued.

“People had to travel nearly 45 km for passing and fitness work of vehicles. Sensing the hardships, I requested transport minister Anil Parab to look into the matter and I am glad that he responded positively. For now, this is a stop-gap arrangement, but my follow-up will continue until adequate space for a full-fledged RTO unit in near future,” said Sarnaik.

Apart from easing the woes of the local populace, the track will minimize traffic congestion, and reduce the workload of the existing unit in Kalyan. A thorough fitness test of vehicles can prevent mishaps and ensure safety of passengers.

