Mira Bhayandar: Road Contractor Fined ₹42 Lakh for ₹2.54 Lakh Royalty Evasion

Mira Bhayandar: In an order dated August 25, 2023, Upper Tehsildar Nilesh Gaund has instructed Bhayandar-based M/s Shreeji EPC Pvt. Limited to pay a total of ₹44,94,400 as a penalty for evading royalty worth ₹2,54,400 related to the excavation of 424 brass of minerals during the construction of a road.

This action comes in response to a complaint filed by social activist Krishna Gupta on the Aaple Sarkar Grievance Redressal Portal of the state government and other relevant departments in October 2022.

Construction of 18-meter road on survey

Gupta's complaint pertained to the company's alleged royalty evasion. The company had been awarded a work order by the public works department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on May 10, 2022, for the construction of an 18-meter road on survey number 25 and 27 in Bhayandar (west). After conducting an on-site inspection in the presence of representatives from the company and the MBMC, Revenue Officer Sapna Choure submitted the measurement report to the Upper Tehsildar.

In response to the allegations, the company's director, Bhavesh Sheth, stated, "We have already paid the royalty in accordance with the guidelines and have deposited the receipts with the relevant authorities during the course of our work. Therefore, the question of evasion does not arise." According to his order, issued in accordance with section 48 (7) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (MLRC) 1965, the Upper Tehsildar has directed the company to remit ₹44,94,000, which includes a five-fold penalty of the actual royalty fees, to the government treasury within seven days of receiving the orders."

