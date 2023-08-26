Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cop Bags Bronze Medal at World Shooting Event | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: In a proud moment for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, one of their sub-inspectors was a member of the Indian contingent that secured a bronze medal at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Police Sub-Inspector Rajendra Bagul, attached to the Bhayandar police station, earned the medal alongside Akshay Jain and Gaurav Choudhary in the men’s 25-meter center pistol team event, scoring 1,718 points. The German and Korean teams scored 1,741 and 1,731 points, respectively, winning the gold and silver medals.

Read Also Shooting News: Indian Air Pistol Team Clinches Bronze Medal In World Championship

1st policeman from the Maharashtra police force to win medal in international shooting

Participating in an international event marks a significant achievement in Bagul’s career, who joined the police force in 2020 and has secured several medals in shooting competitions at the state and national levels. With this accomplishment, Bagul has become the first policeman from the Maharashtra police force to win a medal in an international shooting championship. He expressed gratitude to his trainers, colleagues, and superiors for their encouragement and support, which contributed to his medal achievement.

The championship, hosting 1,249 participants from 101 countries worldwide, began on August 14 and will conclude on September 1. India’s shooting contingent wrapped up its campaign with a total of 14 medals - six gold and eight bronze.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)