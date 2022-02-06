e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in MumbaiIndia reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hoursICC U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets to win their 5th title
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:05 PM IST

Mira Bhayander: MBMC files FIR against its own 'Munna Bhai' MBBS

Suresh Golani
Dr Hemant Patil |

Dr Hemant Patil |

Advertisement

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally registered an offence against the bogus doctor who had managed to secure a contractual job at the government’s healthcare facility to treat Covid-19 patients.

The FIR was registered by medical officer- Dr. Tejaswini Lanjekar following directions from additional civic chief-Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte. The accused who has been identified as- Hemant Patil alias Hemant Sonwavane was posted as a doctor at the dedicated covid hospital in Bhayandar on 20, April-2020 for a period of more than six months before he was sacked on 9, November-2020 for unsatisfactory performance. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC for cheating by impersonation, forgery and section 33 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961 which prohibits medical practice by unregistered practitioners. However, action eludes officials who were responsible for appointing the bogus doctor sans verification. MNS leader- Sandip Rane has demanded action against the recruiters for putting the lives of innocent patients at risk by appointing a quack. “We recruited medicos during an emergency situation when the pandemic was at its peak, not giving us enough time for verification. However, from now on a proper mechanism will verify authenticity of qualification and other documents before going ahead with recruitment's.” said Dr. Panpatte.

Already, cooling his heels in jail after he was caught by the Vasai police for running a clinic on the virtue of fake degrees, the quack has also been charged for molesting women including a social worker in Bhayandar.

Taking serious note of quacks who can become a reason for a patient's death due to negligence, the Lokayukta had recently sought an action taken report from civic bodies. However, the MBMC not only shied away from taking action against them since 2017, but instead sprung a surprise by appointing a quack to treat patients in its own hospital. There are 207 private hospitals and more than 880 clinics in the twin-city. However, the presence of quacks - especially in slum clusters are going unnoticed.

ALSO READ

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plays blind to illegal use of gas cylinders by hawkers Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plays blind to illegal use of gas cylinders by hawkers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
Advertisement