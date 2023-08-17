 Shooting News: Indian Air Pistol Team Clinches Bronze Medal In World Championship
Shooting News: Indian Air Pistol Team Clinches Bronze Medal In World Championship

None of the three Indian shooters could make the eight-player final and are not in contention for individual medals.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
The Indian men's 10m air pistol team, comprising Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema won the country its first medal -- a bronze -- in the ISSF World Championship, which got underway here on Thursday.

Their aggregate score of 1,734 was nine points adrift of Germany, who clinched the silver medal.

China took the gold medal in the event.

Narwal shot 579, Sarabjot 578 and Cheema 577 to aggregate 1,734 points.

The World Championship also serves as the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification tournament.

The Chinese team of Zhang Bowen (587), Liu Junhui (582) and Xie Yu (580) took the top podium with an aggregate of 1749 points, while the German team, comprising Robin Walter (586), Michael Schwald (581) and Paul Froehlich (576) bagged the silver medal with an aggregate score of 1743.

However, none of the three Indian shooters could make the eight-player final and are not in contention for individual medals.

