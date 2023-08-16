 Wrestler Mohit Kumar Becomes U-20 World Champion In Men's 61 Kg Freestyle
Mohit Kumar is the fourth wrestler from India to achieve this particular feat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Wrestler Mohit Kumar on Wednesday made history as he became the U-20 World Champion in men’s 61 Kg Freestyle weight category after beating Eldar Akhmadudinov of Jordan in the final.

Mohit Kumar is the fourth wrestler from India to achieve this particular feat at the Junior World Championships.

More details to follow...

