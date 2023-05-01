Mira-Bhayandar: Police recover lost bag with valuables worth ₹2.25 lakh from autorickshaw

FPJ

Chances of getting back your valuables left behind in a taxi or an auto are grim nowadays, however, when Harvinder Singh, a resident of Mira Road received a call from the Naya Nagar police station that the bag which her wife had left behind in an autorickshaw had been found, he was joyfully surprised.

On their way to catch a train to Punjab, Harvinder’s wife Ponnam and their two kids had hired an auto-rickshaw from Ramdev Park in Mira Road at around 5 pm on Wednesday (26, April). They alighted at the Mira Road railway station but forgot to take their bag along and realized this only after the auto had left the scene.

Hunt for the bag with 25 CCTV cameras

The bag contained gold ornaments worth more than Rs.2.25 lakh and Rs.7,000 cash. While Poonam and her kids left for Punjab, Harvinder who stayed back failed to find the auto-rickshaw. The next day he registered a police complaint. Taking cognizance of the complaint, a crime detection unit led by police personnel Shakil Pathan scanned footage captured by at least 25 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras for four consecutive days and finally zeroed-in on the auto.

Based on the registration details, our team sourced out the information of the driver and managed to get back the bag and return it to its rightful owner on Sunday.” said Senior Police Inspector- Jitendra Vankoti. After Harvinder received the bag, Poonam who is currently in Punjab thanked the police personnel on video call with tears rolling down her eyes.

The auto driver, who instead of returning the bag to the police or the union office had apparently other things in mind, has been charged under section 403 of the IPC for dishonest misappropriation of property. However, he was not arrested.