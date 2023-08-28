Mira-Bhayandar: Police Constable's Daughter Graduates As Doctor From Russian University

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Gautam Totre, an assistant sub-inspector (then constable) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police and his wife Chayya, a homemaker, are the proud parents of their only 24-year-old daughter, Shweta, who successfully pursued her dream of becoming a doctor by fighting all odds.

Shweta graduates with distinction

Shweta recently returned to India after completing her six-year MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery) graduation programme from the prestigious Kaliningrad-based Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University (IKBFU) in Russia. She bagged the degree in the A grade by scoring 80%. The graduation ceremony was held on July 5. After passing the SSC and HSC with flying colours, Shweta qualified for the mandatory National Eligibility Entrance Exam (NEET). She later appeared for the entrance examinations to the IKBFU.

“Though I clinched a spot on the merit list, it was a tough call for my father who was posted as a constable at that time to afford the expenses of studying abroad. However, my mother encouraged him and our entire family stood in support,” said Shweta who faced various challenges like Covid-19 epidemic and the Russia-Ukraine war during her educational stint. “All students faced an extremely tough time but I just wanted to make my parents proud with the resolve to serve my country which kept me going,” she added.

“Every parent wants to give their child best education possible"

“Every parent wants to give their child the best education possible. Our entire family, especially my wife and brothers stood behind me to ensure that Shweta fulfils her dream,” said Gautam Totre, who is now promoted to the post of assistant sub-inspector with the Navghar police station in Bhayandar.

“Dr Amit Kamle of AK Educational Consultants (AKES) played a crucial role at every step of the way in guiding me and my batchmates in our journey,” said Shweta who is now preparing to appear for foreign medical graduates’ examinations (FMGE), a screening test for medical graduates to be eligible to practice medicine in the country. Senior police inspector Vijay Pawar and other senior officials felicitated Shweta for her achievement.

