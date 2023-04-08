Mira-Bhayandar: Out of jail, notorious ATM crook held again | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Less than three months after he had been released on bail from the Arthur Road jail, a 24-year-old crook was arrested again by the crime branch unit (zone III) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for his involvement in duping people by withdrawing money from their accounts on the pretext of helping them use Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The action followed after a 19-year-old student was cheated of Rs.44,000 at an ATM in the Dhaniv Baug area on 22, March. Based on footage captured by the CCTV cameras in the kiosk and possible getaway routes, the police team narrowed down their suspect list to the accused who has been identified as Sahil Salim Shaikh (24 ).

Accused accomplice held in Antop Hill

Acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended Shaikh along with his accomplice- Sagar Abhijeet Mandal (21 ) from a slum cluster in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai. Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, police inspector- Pramod Badhaak said, “The accused would pose as a customer in queue and under the pretext of offering help to people struggling to withdraw money.

After observing the personal identification number, the victim was entering in the system, he would replace the card with a swift sleight of hand and later use it to make fraudulent withdrawals from other ATMs.”

Accused a drug addict

The accused who confessed to his involvement in 12 more cases in Mumbai, Thane and even Laalpur-Pandeypur village in Uttar Pradesh, committed the crimes to fund his addiction to drugs, said the police. Apart from cash amounting ₹1.5 lakh, the police recovered three ATM cards and two-wheeler which the duo used in the crime.

The police have circulated the details of the accused to other police stations to help crack other cases in which people have lost money in a similar manner. Booked under section 420 of the IPC the accused has been remanded to police custody till 11, April. Further investigations were on.