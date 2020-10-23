Mira Bhayandar: Not patients, MBMC’s COVID ambulances used to ferry trash bins!

In yet another shocking case of misuse of emergency medical vehicles by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), ambulances deployed on Covid-19 duty were caught on camera while ferrying goods including scrap material, empty bottles of mineral water and even garbage bins.

When contacted, deputy municipal commissioner (health) Sambhaji Waghmare said, “Yes, I came to know about the incident. Warnings have been issued to the concerned for not repeating such acts again, else strict action will be taken against those responsible.”

It may be recalled that six contractual workers attached to the sanitation department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) were caught red-handed by the police personnel while indulging in a liquor party inside an ambulance which was parked outside MBMC's dedicated Covid health facility in Bhayandar and was being used to ferry patients, last month.

However, apart from cosmetic show-cause notices, concrete action still eludes the politically-backed contractors, exposing the kid-glove treatment given to them by the civic administration and the ruling governance.