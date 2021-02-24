Mira Bhayandar: No loo for women staffers in MBMC’s own office

Flushing down the tall claims of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) about its achievements of enhancing sanitation facilities and increasing the number of toilet blocks in the twin-city, one of its own offices in Kashimira is operating without toilet and washrooms for the women employees for the past more than two decades.

The startling revelations have come to fore from the divisional property tax office located in the Kashigaon area which falls under the jurisdiction of ward number six in the MBMC.

Seven staffers including two women have been deployed at this office which apart from catering to tax-related issues, also accommodates property tax records of ward number four and six in its premises.

Ironically, the office still lacks toilet and washroom facilities for women, leaving them with no other option to use toilets in nearby houses.

Moreover, the lavatory for the male staff also paints a sorry picture of neglect, lacking cleanliness and hygiene due to the absence of sweepers.

Interestingly, the office falls in the ward of MBMC Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale who has taken cognizance of the issue and passed directions to the officials in the Public Works Department (PWD) to do the needful and also survey all other municipal offices to check the existing sanitation facilities and create toilets where needed.