Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's Sanitation Crackdown Yields ₹9.38 Lakh In Fines Since October 2023

Sanitary inspectors imposing fines on violators | FPJ

The sanitation department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has cracked the whip against litter-mongers by taking action against those found spitting, urinating, defecating and littering in public places. Fines amounting more than ₹9.38 lakh have been collected from 1,520 offending individuals and establishments in less than three months between October 1 to December 25.

The latest weekly report submitted by the sanitary inspectors shows that 270 offenders were fined ₹1.34 lakh between 18 to 24 December.

MBMC deploys 10 teams to supervise cleanliness drive

The civic administration has deputed ten teams each led by a sanitary inspector and respective ward officers who during their routine cleanliness duty keep an eye on the litter mongers and slap instant fines on them tagged with a warning of not to repeat the mistake again. Apart from the litter mongers and those who urinate and defecate in public places, the team also fines hawkers and establishments including garages and furniture shops who are found dumping eatables, engine oil and other waste material on pavements and spreading an unhygienic atmosphere causing inconvenience to pedestrians. Developers also come under the ambit of a penalty amounting ₹5000 for spilling construction material on the roads during transportation in trucks and dumpers.

Fines imposed by MBMC

While the civic administration imposes a fine of ₹100 for spitting, urinating, defecating and littering garbage in public places, garage and furniture shop owners are fined ₹500 and ₹300 respectively for not maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings and improper waste disposal. Burning garbage in public places and selling banned plastic items also invite a similar action.

The crackdown on the unsanitary behaviour initiated by the civic authorities which is part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) is aimed at cultivating a cleaner and healthier environment in the twin-city, while spreading awareness and encouraging citizen participation, officials said.