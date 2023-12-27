Mira-Bhayandar: Following Mumbai's Footsteps, MBMC To Launch Deep Cleanliness Drive In Twin-City On December 28

A metting was held to chalk out efficient cleaning drive | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Inspired by their Mumbai counterparts, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has also decided to launch the deep cleaning drive in the twin-city. The campaign which will start on Thursday will mark the beginning of a series cleanliness drives which will be conducted across the twin-city over the next three months. Notably, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated the drive on the instructions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who himself registered his active participation in the campaign.

MBMC forms special team for deep cleanliness drive

The MBMC has formed 22 teams comprising sanitation inspectors and personnel who under the supervision of Class I and Class II officers will focus on thorough cleaning of roads, pavements, traffic islands, parks, playgrounds, by-lanes and dividers in each ward from 9 am to 2 pm every Friday till March 15, 2023.

"A comprehensive multi point standard operating procedure (SOP) has been formulated which outlines specific responsibilities to bring clarity to the deep cleaning process," said municipal commissioner Pratap Sanjay Katkar while appealing citizens, volunteers and social organisation for their cooperation and support to keep the twin-city clean.

“The twin-city will be second after Mumbai to launch such a unique cleanliness campaign. Chief minister Eknath Shinde will personally visit the twin-city on Saturday to oversee the campaign and encourage the sanitation staffers,” said legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

Deep clean drive expected to resolve many cleanliness issues in twin- city

The deep clean drive will not only ensure spic and span public places, but is expected to have a huge impact in reducing atmospheric pollution in the twin-city. Apart from manually sweeping, brushing and spraying water in public areas, the civic administration will also press into service mechanised equipment including eco-friendly battery-operated “gobbler” machines equipped with powerful suction pumps which enable sanitation personnel to collect any type of garbage in large quantities to deposit in an in-built waste-collection tank and ensure a high standard of cleanliness while keeping pollution in check.

The MBMC also aims to achieve 100 percent segregation of waste and removing unauthorised hawkers as a part of the drive.